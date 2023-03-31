DJ Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 30-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.7055
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4881323
CODE: ALAG LN
ISIN: LU1681045297
