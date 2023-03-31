Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock des Tages! Warum diese Aktie ein 1.000%-er sein könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: TUAG50 ISIN: DE000TUAG505 Ticker-Symbol: TUI1 
Xetra
31.03.23
14:23 Uhr
6,930 Euro
-0,446
-6,05 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TUI AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TUI AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9827,01814:40
6,9907,02414:40
Dow Jones News
31.03.2023 | 13:16
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

DJ TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 31-March-2023 / 12:44 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

Title: 
 
 First name:  Anette 
 
 Last name(s): Strempel 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:                    Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 TUI AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900SL2WSPV293B552 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:                           Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt 
                              instrument 
 
 ISIN:                           DE000TUAG1E4 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Granting of 1,151 Subscription Rights, pursuant to the capital increase rights issue. 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
 0.00 EUR    0.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price       Aggregated volume 
 
 0.00 EUR     0.00 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2023-03-28; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      DE000TUAG505 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  234231 
EQS News ID:  1598555 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1598555&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2023 06:45 ET (10:45 GMT)

Kostenloser Report: Diese Aktien werden bald explodieren!
Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat sechs spannende Aktien gefunden, die kurz vor dem Ausbruch stehen. Sichern Sie sich jetzt diesen Report - kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.