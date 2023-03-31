DJ TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 31-March-2023 / 12:44 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Title: First name: Anette Last name(s): Strempel 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TUI AG b) LEI 529900SL2WSPV293B552 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: DE000TUAG1E4 b) Nature of the transaction Granting of 1,151 Subscription Rights, pursuant to the capital increase rights issue. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-28; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: DE000TUAG505 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 234231 EQS News ID: 1598555 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1598555&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2023 06:45 ET (10:45 GMT)