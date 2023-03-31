Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2023) - Criterium Energy Ltd. (TSXV: CEQ) ("Criterium" or the "Corporation"), an independent upstream energy development and production company focused in Southeast Asia, is pleased to provide an operational update on the activities of the Bulu PSC and Lengo Gas Development.

On March 24, 2023 the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR) issued a press release expressing discontent with the communication provided prior to the indirect change of control transaction between Criterium and AWE (Offshore) Pty Ltd. Criterium is aware of the press release but finds the content unclear and has requested a meeting with the MEMR to seek clarification as Criterium is highly confident that the communication and documentation provided by Criterium to SKK MIGAS is in accordance with MEMR Regulation 48/2017 and any other relevant laws and regulations.

Criterium is focused on its continued engagement with its Bulu PSC joint venture partners to deliver the Lengo domestic gas development in an efficient and sustainable manner.

See original MEMR press release here.

