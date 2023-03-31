First North Denmark: DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0061540770 DONKEYREPUBLIC HOLDING The company has been given observations status because the annual report express that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the company's ability to continue as a going concern. According to rule 6.3.1(g) in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 31 March 2023. _______________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.