Freitag, 31.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
WKN: A3CRXZ ISIN: DK0061540770 Ticker-Symbol: 6UJ 
Frankfurt
31.03.23
09:00 Uhr
0,758 Euro
+0,010
+1,34 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DONKEYREPUBLIC HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DONKEYREPUBLIC HOLDING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
31.03.2023 | 14:10
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:



ISIN                Name

DK0061540770       DONKEYREPUBLIC HOLDING



The company has been given observations status because the annual report
express that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on
the company's ability to continue as a going concern. 

According to rule 6.3.1(g) in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for
Issuers of Shares the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments
observation status. 



We refer to the company's announcement from 31 March 2023.



_______________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45
33 93 33 66.
