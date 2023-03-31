Mimecast: 5 Tips to Avoid Phishing Email Scams

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2023 / Mimecast: Email scams, or phishing emails, are on the rise with more sophistication.

Understanding what phishing email is and how they look may enable users to spot and avoid them. It's essential to recognize the most common phishing tactic cybercriminals use-like an email address that looks legitimate. That way, users might easily confuse the phishing email with one from a real organization.

Here are five tips to avoid phishing emails scams:

1. Be Wary of Suspicious Emails

One of the best ways to avoid phishing scams is to remain wary of suspicious emails.

If a user receives an email from an unknown sender, take caution before opening it.

Users should also stay on the lookout for emails with misspellings or grammatical errors, as these are often signs that the email is not legitimate.

2. Don't Click on Links or Attachments

Phishing emails often appear to be from credible sources and may encourage users to click on links or attachments.

It's essential to remain vigilant when dealing with such emails-unless the user expects an email.

It's best to steer clear of clicking on any links or downloading attachments contained within the body of strange emails.

3. Don't Provide Personal Information

Users shouldn't respond to emails that request personal information, like Social Security numbers or bank account information.

Legitimate companies won't likely ask for sensitive information via email.

This can be confusing, so if the user is unsure whether an email is legitimate, they might contact the company to ask directly.

4. Remain Cautious of Emails That Create a Sense of Urgency

Phishing emails often create a sense of urgency to get recipients to act without thinking.

For example, an email may claim that an account has been compromised and that the user needs to act immediately to prevent further damage.

If a user receives an email like this, take a step back and consider whether it seems legitimate before taking action.

5. Check for Security Signs

When providing personal information online, ensure the website is secure by looking for security signs like a padlock icon or "https" in the URL.

These signs may indicate that the website is using encryption to protect information from being accessed by others.

How to Prevent Phishing Emails from Entering a User's Inbox

While technology advances over time and may become more sophisticated, so do cybercriminals' methods to circumvent them.

Here are a few protocols that users may adopt to avoid falling victim to these scheme-laden emails:

Update Software

One of the best ways to prevent phishing emails is to update a device's operating and cybersecurity software regularly.

Software updates often include security patches that can help protect a device from malware and other threats.

Users should also make sure to update their web browsers and any other software they use regularly.

Use a Firewall

A firewall is software that helps block incoming connections from unknown or untrusted sources.

By using a firewall, users may help ensure that only trusted connections are allowed access to a device.

Use Strong Passwords

It's recommended that a strong password have eight characters and includes a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

Avoid using easily guessed words like "password" or the user's name. Instead, try to come up with a unique phrase that's memorable but difficult for someone else to guess.

Bottom Line

By exercising caution with suspicious emails, avoiding clicking on links or attachments, refraining from providing personal information, remaining aware of urgent messages, and looking for security signs, users might be able to reduce the likelihood of being phished.

The internet is a vast space that requires care and attention. So, users should arm themselves with the knowledge to stay safe online.

