

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' consumer price inflation eased to the lowest level in one-and-a-half years amid cheaper energy costs, the flash estimate from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



The consumer price index rose 4.4 percent year-over-year in March, much slower than the 8.0 percent increase in February.



Further, this was the slowest rate of growth since October 2021, when prices had risen 3.4 percent.



The slowdown in inflation was driven by a 28.2 plunge in energy prices, including motor fuels.



At the same time, prices for food, beverages, and tobacco grew sharply by 15.0 percent.



Separate official data showed that retail sales growth eased to 8.5 percent in February from 12.1 percent in January. Sales have been rising since March 2021.



The turnover of the non-food sector grew 5.3 percent from last year, and that of the food sector by 10.5 percent. Online turnover was 6.0 percent higher.



