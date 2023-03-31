Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
US42309B2043 Helbiz Inc. 31.03.2023 US42309B4023 Helbiz Inc. 03.04.2023 Tausch 50:1
CA6238582069 MTB Metals Corp. 31.03.2023 CA55377Y1043 MTB Metals Corp. 03.04.2023 Tausch 1:1
BMG7947V1211 Seacrest Petroleo Bermuda Ltd. 31.03.2023 BMG7947V2045 Seacrest Petroleo Bermuda Ltd. 03.04.2023 Tausch 2:1
