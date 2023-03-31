EQS-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l. / Key word(s): Bond

Iute places EUR 40 million tap on EUR 2021/2026 bonds - Strong appetite from existing investors boosted by new subscriptions



Tallinn, Estonia, 31 March 2023. IuteCredit Europe ("ICE"), a leading European personal finance group, through its fully owned subsidiary IuteCredit Finance S.á r.l., issued EUR 2021/2026 bonds worth EUR 40 million. The issue price of 96.5% translates into a yield to maturity of 12.3%. The tap issue brings the total volume of IuteCredit's EUR 2021/2026 bonds to EUR 115 million. Strong appetite from existing investors to exchange EUR 2019/2023 bonds of more than EUR 23.3 million as part of the ongoing EUR 2021/2026 bonds tap issue was boosted by new subscriptions in the amount of EUR 16.7 million. Settlement is to be expected on 6 April 2023. The new bonds are expected to be included on the Regulated Markets of both the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. First day of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is to be expected on 6 April 2023, and 10 April 2023 on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. GOTTEX Brokers SA (Switzerland), Signet Bank AS (Latvia), Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG (Germany), Redgate Capital AS (Estonia), and Adamant Capital Partners (Bulgaria) accompany the offering as joint managers and regional sales agents. Aalto Capital (Germany) acts as Sole Global Coordinator for the public offering and the private placement as well as Financial Advisor to the Group.



Tarmo Sild, Head of Iute Group: "The successful bond issue is recognition for our team and our technology. Capital markets are under pressure and interest rates have increased significantly since 2019. Raising EUR 40 million in March 2023 at a yield to maturity of 12.3% is proof that we have done the right job for our investors and our hundreds of thousands of end customers in Balkan countries. We are confident that there will be further demand for our EUR 2021/2026 bond." Home Member State of IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l. pursuant to article 2(1)(i) of Directive 2004/109/EC is Luxembourg.



Contact: Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Email: investor@iutecredit.com

Phone: +372 622 9177



About IuteCredit Group: Iute Group is a fintech company established in 2008 in Estonia. The Group specializes in consumer finance, payment services, banking, and insurance products. It serves customers in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Moldova, and North Macedonia. Iute Group finances its loan portfolios with equity, deposits, and secured bonds on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List. www.iutecredit.com



IMPORTANT INFORMATION The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa or any other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the bonds in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession this announcement may come are required to inform themselves of and observe all such restrictions. This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (the "Prospectus Directive") and does not constitute a public offer of securities in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). This announcement does not constitute an offer of bonds to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United Kingdom in respect of the bonds. Accordingly, this announcement is not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of this announcement as a financial promotion may only be distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons in (i), (ii) and (iii) above together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.



