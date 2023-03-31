How Harman Celebrated Extraordinary Leaders This Women's History Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2023 / HARMAN



With Women's History Month occurring every year in March, people all over the world commemorate the valuable contributions that inspiring women have made throughout history and recommit to advancing opportunities for women everywhere. At HARMAN, our ongoing commitment to support gender diversity in our workplace and beyond, is focused on empowering women today and into the future, and Women's History Month gives us another opportunity to do our part in supporting female leaders of tomorrow. In honor of Women's History Month, HARMAN recognized the extraordinary women leaders inside and outside of our organization with global initiatives to local events with various HARMAN Women's Network (HWN) chapters. Read on for more information on how we celebrated Women's History Month at HARMAN:

Thought-Provoking Dialogues: HARMAN hosted compelling discussions about inclusivity and other topics relevant to women in the workplace for our employees to implement as they grow their careers. Tamika Frimpong, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at HARMAN; Carolin Reichert, Chief Strategy Officer at HARMAN; and Lori Lampman, Chief Human Resources Officer at HARMAN, joined a panel to share insights from their experiences as women in leadership. Our IWD Keynote Speaker, Elizabeth Koraca, career coach, TV contributor, and former Reuters TV anchor with expertise in helping people excel in their careers, hosted a session entitled "Speaking Up: Step into Your Power." In another session to support working parents, we hosted a discussion on how to balance your career and parenthood.

HARMAN offered educational resources about DE&I topics to employees throughout March. Topics included an HWN course on becoming an inclusive leader, ways to develop and support neurodiverse teams, and how to support women leaders as they BreakTheBias. All employees were encouraged to join and review these resources to foster a more inclusive culture. Local Engagement with HARMAN Inspired: Through our global cause initiative, HARMAN Inspired, our employees volunteered with Inspirica, a local organization in Stamford, CT that strives to end homelessness and housing insecurity by helping individuals and families achieve stability through support services and affordable housing. HARMAN employees planned, cooked and served meals for attendees comprising mostly of mothers and their children. We are proud to foster community partnerships in an effort to help address issues facing our communities like homelessness and housing insecurity.

At HARMAN, our people are our greatest asset and we are proud to promote a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture where everyone can succeed. Diversity spurs innovative thinking and the ideas that create our technologies and make people's lives easier, personalized, and more connected. During Women's History Month and throughout the year, we are committed to supporting women leaders as they break down the barriers for gender equality with trainings, discussions and action. For more information about our DE&I efforts, visit: https://jobs.harman.com/diversity

