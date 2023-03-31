Anzeige
Ageas publishes its 2022 reports

Ageas has today released the 2022 Annual Report, including the Report of the Board of Directors, the Ageas Consolidated Financial Statements, and the 2022 Statutory Accounts of ageas SA/NV.

These publications are accessible through the Investors pages on the Ageas websiteand on a specific Annual Report website dedicated to the 2022 performance: reporting2022.ageas.com

The Annual Report website also provides additional information on the Group's performance in 2022, highlighting the accomplishments of Ageas's businesses in the past year and expanding on the progress made on its strategic plan Impact24.

The 2022 annual results were published on 22 February 2023.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Türkiye, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 44,000 people and reported annual inflows of more than EUR 16 billion in 2022.

Attachment

  • Pdf version of the press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4d67d47a-3097-4b0f-bece-8c5ce6b5d49b)

