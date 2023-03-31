Anzeige
Freitag, 31.03.2023
WKN: A3D3UX ISIN: BMG162501057 Ticker-Symbol: 9JG0 
Frankfurt
30.03.23
09:15 Uhr
27,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2023 | 18:22
100 Leser
Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd.: Brookfield Reinsurance Completes Annual Filings

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE, TSX: BNRE) announced today the filing of its 2022 annual report, including audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, on Form 20-F with the SEC on EDGAR as well as with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR.

These documents are available at bnre.brookfield.com, on SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com. Hard copies will be provided to shareholders free of charge upon request.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE; TSX: BNRE) operates a leading capital solutions business providing insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions. Each class A exchangeable limited voting share of Brookfield Reinsurance is exchangeable on a one-for-one basis with a class A limited voting share of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BN).

For more information, please visit our website at bnre.brookfield.comor contact:

Communications & Media:
Kerrie McHugh
Tel: (212) 618-3469
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com (mailto:kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com)		 Investor Relations:
Rachel Powell
Tel: (416) 956-5141
Email: rachel.powell@brookfield.com (mailto:rachel.powell@brookfield.com)


