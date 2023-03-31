What's Your Wine Horoscope? All Signs Point to Firstleaf for Answers!

What's Your Wine Horoscope? Firstleaf Reveals the Most Popular Bottles for Each Zodiac Sign

Firstleaf Research Points to the Stellar Wines Most Compatible With Every Sign

NAPA VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2023 / Firstleaf, America's Most Personalized Wine Company, has revealed the varietals, regions, and vintages most enjoyed by each zodiac sign. While full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignons were popular across the board, each sign also gravitated to distinct bottles well-suited to their unique personality traits.

Here's what Firstleaf's sales and customer wine rating data reveals:

Aries-March 21-April 19

Daring Escape 2017 Red Blend Paso Robles, California - Red Blend

With its complex balance and lush finish, it's no surprise this bold blend is popular with confident, fiery Aries signs.

Taurus-April 20-May 20

Mannaggia All'Alba 2019 Sangiovese Rubicone IGT, Italy - Sangiovese

Down-to-earth yet hard-headed, Taurus signs naturally gravitate to this full-bodied Old World-style Italian wine.

Gemini-May 21-June 20

Scissor Kick Cellars 2019 Shiraz South Australia - Shiraz

The adaptable and outgoing Gemini gets a kick out of this bottle's bright fruit-forward flavors and approachable tannins.

Cancer-June 21-July 22

Tintoretto 2019 Sangiovese Puglia IGT, Italy - Sangiovese

Cancers are said to be nurturing and compassionate, hence their appreciation for a wine that's rich and layered but not overpowering.

Leo-July 23-August 22

Andás 2019 Malbec Reserva Mendoza, Argentina - Malbec Reserva

Deep, rich, and full of dark fruit, this Reserve Malbec pairs perfectly with confident, luxury-loving Leos.

Virgo-August 23-September 22

Linguist Estates 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles, California - Cabernet Sauvignon

Routine-loving Virgos return to Cabs again and again, but this 92-point California bottle is their all-time fave.

Libra-September 23-October 22

Trailstone 2019 Pinot Gris Columbia Valley, Washington - Pinot Gris

Libras were the only sign to skyrocket a white wine to the top of their list-and it's a mouthwateringly bright one that perfectly suits their flirty charm.

Scorpio-October 23-November 21

Pip & Plow 2017 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon - Malbec Blend Columbia Valley, Washington - Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon - Malbec Blend

This award-winning Cab-Malbec blend has a little secret: it's actually made in a classic Old World style, a fact that determined, secretive Scorpios drink up.

Sagittarius-November 22-December 21

Pip & Plow 2017 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon - Malbec Blend Columbia Valley, Washington - Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon - Malbec Blend

Free-spirited Sags love that this wine is Old World in style but a little unique, with deep floral aromas, deep red fruit, and bold tannins.

Capricorn-December 22-January 19

Thistle & Quail 2020 Pinot Noir Sonoma County, California - Pinot Noir

With their attention to detail and practical outlook, it tracks that Caps would be drawn to this fruit-forward Double Gold Medal winner.

Aquarius-Jan 20-Feb 18

Idlewright 2018 Opulent Red Napa County, California - Opulent Red

Unique, artistic Aquarians signs soak up this sweet, savory, and spicy Napa red blend of Zinfandel, Merlot, and Syrah.

Pisces-Feb 19-March 20

Idlewright 2018 Opulent Red Napa County, California - Opulent Red

Creative and compassionate, Pisces signs support their Aquarius friends with a shared appreciation for this bottle's pomegranate notes and grippy tannins.

About Firstleaf

America's Most Personalized Wine Company, Firstleaf uses millions of data points to produce and curate each shipment of award-winning wine from around the world so that members can explore new bottles and discover new favorites tailored to their taste. Founded by Philip James, a wine industry veteran and Oxford-educated chemist, the subscription service unites the art and science of wine. Firstleaf brings together proprietary technology, expert winemakers and a WSET-certified wine concierge team, to build a unique Wine Profile for each member and curate each shipment individually. With a wide variety of wines from around the world, Firstleaf has over 82 million combinations of wines possible and 98% of its monthly boxes are unique.

Recognized by Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022 and named 2021 Wine Company of the Year in the Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition,Firstleaf's wines have won over 2,850 awards with more than 500 bottles scoring over 90 points. Its team of winemakers sample over 10,000 wines each year across 5 continents and 12 countries to select only the finest bottles. With a 96% approval rating of the world-class wines chosen for members, Firstleaf'sdeep understanding of wine making and technology ensures the perfect selection for beginners to experts. Over one million people have tried Firstleaf since the brand's inception.



For more information, please email press@firstleaf.com or visit http://www.firstleaf.com.

SOURCE: Firstleaf

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/747061/Whats-Your-Wine-Horoscope-All-Signs-Point-to-Firstleaf-for-Answers