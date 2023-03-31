BrainCX CEO Announces Speaking Engagement, April 26, 2023 to Discuss New Platform Launch

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2023 / BrainCX (BCX), a Digital Transformation and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company, is excited to be part of the Call & Contact Center Expo on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Tariq Alinur, Chief Executive Officer at BCX, will share his 30 years of experience in digital transformation, and highlight the transformative power of video chat support to revolutionize and personalize the customer experience (CX) industry. In addition to this speaking opportunity, BCXwill also launch VOVI, the world's first 360 Digital Engagement and Contact Center Routing Platform, at the expo. This platform will allow companies to offer voice, chat, and video support from their website and mobile application, all in one system.

BCX has been in the digital transformation and customer operations industry for over 75 years. The company's team of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) experts, Artificial Intelligence (AI) engineers, and customer experience (CX) architects has been instrumental in the development of the VOVI platform. As the team prepares to launch VOVI, Tariq is excited to have the chance to debut this new technology to a crowd of like minded businesses and individuals. The platform's launch at the expo is expected to be a pivotal moment for BCX.

"As we look to the future," Tariq Alinur says, "BCX is poised for significant growth in the customer experience industry. Our projections show 25% annual growth over the next five years, driven by our focus on leveraging AI and digital engagement platforms for routine transactions, and personalized live human support for complex interactions. The potential market opportunity for VOVI is high, with the customer experience industry projected to reach $23.6 billion by 2025."

BCX wants to empower companies with the power of VOVI, which allows them to connect with customers through their preferred channel, personalize their experience and keep it simple. Join Tariq and the BCX team at the expo to transform your customer engagement and improve customer satisfaction.

About BrainCX

BrainCX (BCX) is a Digital Transformation and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company that has been in the customer experience (CX) industry for over 75 years. With a team of BPO experts, AI engineers, and Customer Experience operatives, the business is excited about the launch of their newest digital communications platform, VOVI at the upcoming Call & Contact Center Expo on April 26, 2023.

Contact:

Tariq Alinur

tariq.alinur@braincx.com

SOURCE: BrainCX





View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/747091/BrainCX-CEO-Announces-Speaking-Engagement-April-26-2023-to-Discuss-New-Platform-Launch