Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2023) - Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (TSXV: SVS) ("Solarvest" or the "Company") wishes to report that it has filed its interim financial results for the six-month period ended January 31, 2023. Solarvest's financial statements (the "Financial Statements") are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Full copies of the Financial Statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and officer certifications are available on www.sedar.com.

Q2 Summary

The Company faces increasingly challenging financial and business conditions, including an inability to raise sufficient equity, equity-linked or debt financing to fully fund execution of its business plans and for the sale of its inventory and work in process.

As of January 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $90,421, a working capital deficit of $1,752,397 and an accumulated deficit of $17,518,048. The Company also had a net loss of $977,398 and negative cash flows from operations of $716,328 for the six-months ended January 31, 2023. Due to limited cash flows from operations, the Company and its subsidiaries have missed making vendor and loan payments.

Due to difficult capital market conditions, the Company raised only $541,900 of a proposed $1,000,000 private placement which closed on February 7, 2023.

Debt refinancing of the Company, the raising of additional capital, and/or the trade sale of some of the Company's operations to make bulk payments to repay outstanding debt and accounts payable, if successful, would potentially alleviate any significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. In the event that debt and/or capital financing is unable to be secured or contemplated trade sale fail to materialize, the Company may need to resolve to other means of protecting its assets in the best interests of its shareholders, including foreclosure or forced liquidation and/or seeking creditors' protection.

Management is evaluating various alternatives to secure the necessary financing so that the Company can continue as a going concern. While the Company has been successful in obtaining financing to date and believes it will be able to obtain sufficient funds in the future and ultimately achieve profitability and positive cash flows from operations, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve profitability and be able to do so in the future on terms favorable for the Company.

Shareholders and investors are directed to read the Financial Statements and MD&A in their entirety.

Financial Advisory Board Dissolved

As part of the Company's streamlining of its organizational structure, it has decided to dissolve its financial advisory board (the "FAB") (see the Company's news releases dated July 7 and 14, 2022) and terminated the consulting agreements with two FAB members, Richard Groome and Jerome Cliche. The Company would like thank Messrs. Groome and Cliche for their services.

About Solarvest

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. is an algae biologics company whose production platform provides it with an extremely flexible system capable of producing numerous products from Omega 3 fatty acids to human therapeutic proteins.

