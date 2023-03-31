Splash Beverage Group, Inc.: Splash Beverage Group Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year period ended December 31, 2022. Investors are encouraged to read the Company's annual report on Form 10-K which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commissions (the "SEC"), contains additional information, and is posted at https://splashbeveragegroup.com/ .



Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Performance

· Revenues for the fourth quarter were $4.79 million compared to $3.06 million in the prior year period, an increase of 56%. Full-year gross revenues were $19.0 million compared to $11.8 million in the prior year period, an increase of 61%. The increase in revenue was due to increases in the company's ecommerce platform Qplash and the beverage brands with Copa Di Vino at the lead.

· Gross margin for the fourth quarter significantly increased to $3.3 million compared to $339K in the prior year period. Full year gross margin was $5.9 million compared to $3.9 million in the prior year period.

· Fourth quarter net loss narrowed to $4.8 million compared to $6.2 million in the prior year period. Net loss for the full year narrowed to $21.7 million, compared to $29.0 million in the prior year period. Non-cash items were down to $7.4M vs $18.4 the prior year. Cash items were slightly up as expected from $10.7M to $14.3M due to several onetime expenses and an increase in marketing spend to support our retail chain distribution push and increase in freight to customer cost.

· As of December 31, 2022, the company had total cash and cash equivalents of $4.4 million, compared to $4.2 million at December 31, 2021.

Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage CEO, commented, "Our 2022 full year results reflect solid progress in the execution of our long-term business plan. It was our first full year of operating results after our mid-year 2021 public offering and up-listing of our shares to the NYSE American. We've grown gross revenue to more than $19 million while continuing to enhance gross margins. We are doing the work internally to rachet down cost of goods and capture efficiencies. We have made new investments in marketing and personnel in support of our brand's growth and still successfully narrowed net losses on a year over year basis. These investments resulted in significant new retail chain activity toward the back half of 2022 strengthening the base of our revenues as we head into 2023.

"We've successfully accessed the capital and credit markets when we needed to grow inventory, and all the while we have been adding to our top tier distribution network across all of our brands, and most importantly with some of the largest names in the retail chain industry. As I've said many times, in the beverage industry, distribution is key, if you can't put product on the shelves, you won't succeed.

"We've invested heavily to build the infrastructure needed to put product through our distribution networks and into the hands of our consumers, and we expect the combination of infrastructure and distribution to translate into continued fast revenue growth shortening our path on our march toward profitability."

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash's strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,431,745 $ 4,181,383 Accounts Receivable, net 1,812,110 1,114,452 Prepaid Expenses 348,036 607,178 Inventory 3,721,307 1,923,479 Other receivables 344,376 41,939 Assets from discontinued operations - 473,461 Total current assets 10,657,574 8,341,892 Non-current assets: Deposit 49,290 330,886 Goodwill 256,823 256,823 Intangibles assets, net 4,851,377 5,604,512 Investment in Salt Tequila USA, LLC 250,000 250,000 Right of use asset 750,042 1,031,472 Property and equipment, net 489,597 569,785 Total non-current assets 6,647,129 8,043,478 Total assets $ 17,304,703 $ 16,385,370 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,383,187 $ 1,913,459 Right of use liability 268,749 294,067 Related party notes payable - 653,081 Notes payable 1,080,257 2,667,812 Liability to issue shares 91,800 - Shareholder advances - 390,500 Accrued interest payable 141,591 171,452 Liabilities from discontinued operations - 389,086 Total current liabilities 4,965,584 6,479,457 Long-term Liabilities: Notes payable 2,536,319 300,000 Right of use liability 480,666 732,686 Total long-term liabilities 3,016,985 1,032,686 Total liabilities $ 7,982,569 $ 7,512,143 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued - - Common Stock, $0.001 par, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 41,085,520 and 33,596,232 shares issued and outstanding, at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 41,086 33,596 Additional paid in capital 121,632,547 99,480,188 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (20,472 ) - Accumulated deficit (112,331,027 ) (90,640,557 Total stockholders' equity 9,322,134 8,873,227 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,304,703 $ 16,385,370





Consolidated Statements of Operations