WKN: 923428 ISIN: CA81731L1094 
Frankfurt
31.03.23
08:01 Uhr
202,00 Euro
-2,00
-0,98 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENVEST CAPITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENVEST CAPITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
206,00232,0013:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2023 | 22:01
33 Leser
Senvest Capital Inc.: Senvest Capital Reports Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

MONTREAL, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($326.1) million or ($130.98) per share for the year ended December 31, 2022. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $733.0 million or $289.32 per share for the year 2021.

Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
For the years ended
December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
Net income (loss) attributable to
common shareholders		$(326.1)$733.0
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
attributable to common shareholders		$(130.98)$289.32


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.