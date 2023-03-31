Admirals Group AS audited annual report 2022

2022 was the most successful year in history for Admirals Group AS

2022 was the most successful of Admirals' 22 years of operation. The company achieved records in net trading revenue, net profit and active customers, acquired licenses in South Africa and Canada, and strongly continued to strategically implement the 2030 vision to enable financial freedom for 10 million people.

Admirals Group AS net trading income 69.0 million euros (2021: 35.7 million euros)

Admirals Group AS net profit 24.3 million euros (2021: 0.1 million euros)

"As a global FinTech community, Admirals has always stood for the values that connect people and cultures all around the world. Financial freedom is one of the next great objectives of humankind and we believe that it should be within reach for everybody and everywhere. Our aim is to be a trustful financial partner on that journey," said the CEO of Admirals Group AS Sergei Bogatenkov.

"Our vision is to be the global pioneer in financial inclusion that lets people access effortless, affordable, and secure financial products and services through an ecosystem that meets their needs. This vision does not only speak about the future but describes today's simultaneous development and execution of a strong strategy as a global financial hub. We are fast, flexible, and courageous, which is what our record results last year speak for," added Bogatenkov.

According to the CEO of Admirals Group, the company expanded its global presence to South Africa and Canada, and today the company is trusted by customers on all continents. "We have created a strong cross-cultural team that operates in 18 different locations around the world. We are a global company with a local focus. We are constantly making sure that Admirals offers existing and future customers the best mix of products and experiences, across all geographies and channels," introduced Bogatenkov.

"One of the milestones in our success is our app, which is a unique, secure, and customer-friendly tool to navigate the vast world of finance in 10 different languages. Our newly launched in-house native trading and investing platform will define future success. Our business is back to full scale as we were in the pre-pandemic times. We are strongly focused on the development of IT and infrastructure, making sure that continuous R&D investments provide us with tools for further growth. We keep pace with the endless integration of AI possibilities and the development of machine learning that will allow our high performance to succeed to new levels. Our systems are fully trouble-proof while functioning securely and to the highest possible standards," said the CEO of Admirals Group AS Sergei Bogatenkov.

"We must think about the environment, actions and influence we can create as a global leader. We have always emphasised the importance of sharing our success with organizations and initiatives who need our support. In a constantly changing world, we are staying committed to empowering the FinTech community," the CEO noted.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (in thousands of euros) 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Assets Cash 12 7 Due from credit institutions 55,477 25,373 Due from investment companies 16,528 20,294 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 7,011 9,501 Loans and receivables 4,643 3,348 Inventories 48 106 Other assets 3,162 2,373 Tangible fixed assets 2,296 2,228 Right-of-use assets 3,160 3,817 Intangible assets 5,841 4,835 Total assets 98,178 71,882 Liabilities Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 294 637 Liabilities and prepayments 6,982 3,291 Deferred tax liability 0 31 Subordinated debt securities 4,570 4,559 Lease liabilities 3,435 4,056 Total liabilities 15,281 12,574 Equity Share capital 250 250 Own shares -315 -105 Statutory reserve capital 25 25 Currency translation reserve -669 23 Retained earnings 83,600 59,099 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 82,891 59,292 Non-controlling interest 6 16 Total equity 82,897 59,308 Total liabilities and equity 98,178 71,882 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (in thousands of euros) 2022 2021 Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers 70,654 37,063 Brokerage and commission fee revenue 2,017 2,138 Brokerage and commission fee expense -3,472 -2,954 Other trading activity related income 839 196 Other trading activity related expense -1,062 -732 Net income from trading 68,976 35,711 Other income similar to interest 86 185 Interest income calculated using the effective interest method 201 128 Interest expense -444 -426 Other income 2,358 3,428 Other expenses -778 -164 Net losses on exchange rate changes -846 -301 Losses from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss -490 -357 Personnel expenses -12,969 -11,499 Operating expenses -28,846 -24,252 Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets -2,005 -1,062 Depreciation of right-of-use assets -863 -973 Profit before income tax 24,380 418 Income tax -99 -269 Profit for the reporting period 24,281 149 Other comprehensive income: Items that subsequently may be reclassified to profit or loss: Unrealized exchange rate differences -692 734 Total other comprehensive income/(loss) for the reporting period -692 734 Total comprehensive income for the reporting period 23,589 883 Net profit attributable to the owners of the parent 24,291 146 Net profit attributable to non-controlling interest -10 3 Profit for the reporting period 24,281 149 Total comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the parent 23,599 880 Total comprehensive income attributable non-controlling interest -10 3 Comprehensive income for the reporting period 23,589 883 Basic and diluted earnings per share 9.87 0.06

The reports of Admirals Group AS are available on the following website: https://admiralmarketsgroup.com/reports-group/

Admirals is one of the world's leading FinTech companies headquartered in Estonia. Admirals is a financial hub that makes personal finance transparent, convenient and accessible to everyone, everywhere, offering both beginners and experienced experts the opportunity to enter the global financial markets. Today, Admirals is one of the most international companies in Estonia, with physical offices in 18 countries around the world. Admirals is committed to building a strong global team in new regions of the world. Admirals' long-term mission is to enable financial freedom for 10 million people by 2030.

Additional information:

Kaia Gil

Communication manager of Admirals Group AS

kaia.gil@admiralmarkets.com

+372 53 413 764





