FACC: In the year 2022, arospace supplier FACC AG could increase its turnover by 22% to 607 million €. On the one hand, this strong growth is due to an increase in production rates in the short- and medium-haul segment as well as the field of business jets, and on the other hand, it can be ascribed to a significant increase in development services for international customers. In 2022, an operating EBIT of 5.5 million € was achieved. The economic environment was challenging - especially because of the war in Ukraine and the consequential supplier chain difficulties as well as the significant rise in inflation. Due to the worldwide recovery of air traffic and numerous new orders, the management of FACC AG expects a continuation of the consistent growth course in the business ...

