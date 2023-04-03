

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 4-day low of 1.0728 against the Australian dollar, from an early more than a 3-month high of 1.0671.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi dropped to 4-day lows of 0.6212 and 82.64 from Friday's closing quotes of 0.6252 and 83.02, respectively.



Moving away from an early 5-day high of 1.7299 against the euro, the kiwi dropped to 1.7383.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.08 against the aussie, 0.59 against the greenback, 80.00 against the yen and 1.74 against the euro.



