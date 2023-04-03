Barbara Guth, author: Author Barbara Guth Releases Sequel 'The Evolution of Finance: From Tyranny to Freedom'

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / In the sequel to her #1 Amazon bestseller, The Evolution of Finance: A New Vision for Entrepreneurial Innovation, author Barbara Guth builds upon the premises laid out in her first book by providing the keys and strategy to her innovative, new financial platform. She has created an original approach within the entrepreneurial realm that can facilitate and inspire a viable new pathway toward human liberation by first honoring creators, inventors, and visionaries.

3D Hardback Front Cover

In her new book, The Evolution of Finance: From Tyranny to Freedom, Guth builds upon her premise that current systems have led to the precipice of global tyranny by driving too much power into the hands of a few through antiquated policies that dishonor creators and creation itself. She posits that these legacy policies within the entrepreneurial sector have played a big part in creating this dynamic, and yet this same sector holds an overlooked missing link to unravel this dynamic.

Guth unveils a pearl hidden deep within the entrepreneurial realm she has creatively redesigned that can serve as the spark to ignite an economic engine that can drive the nation towards a collective financial redemption. This scenario becomes turbocharged when used in combination with the multi-sector "scaffolding" of other industry sectors she outlines within her book.

Guth lays out the plausibility of her new financial infrastructure to support a trajectory shift in current systems while co-creating potential secondary revenue streams and possibly higher returns for investors. She also shows that it's possible to pragmatically bring the financial sector back into inherent harmony with the natural world. Over time, this alternative approach can drive societies to authentic global stability and human liberation without needing to disrupt the current systems as long as they are still viable.

Guth offers a vision, a patent-pending tool, and a viable strategy to enable that to transpire. According to Guth, all that is needed is the will of the people, and inventors and investors alike, to choose a different path by reclaiming their inherent power to direct their own destiny, unfettered by the manipulation of antiquated systems and outdated policies.

Having launched her own consulting firm, Sagesse Holdings, LLC in 2005, Barbara Guth offers 30 years' experience in the entrepreneurial sector. She has created critical partnerships and provided millions in strategic resources for multiple innovative ventures. She is respected for her extensive global networks in the energy, healthcare, technology, finance, and peacebuilding/conflict transformation fields. Guth has long held a strong interest in solving global challenges with pragmatic solutions, while her innovative thinking has allowed her to create unique answers to financial challenges that have persisted globally for decades.

https://theevolutionoffinance.com

