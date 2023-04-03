

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar rose to 1-week highs of 1.0791 against the euro and 1.2276 against the pound, from last week's closing quotes of 1.0842 and 1.2329, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the Australian dollar, the greenback advanced to a 4-day high of 0.9183 and a 6-day high of 0.6651 from Friday's closing quotes of 0.9149 and 0.6684, respectively.



The greenback advanced to 133.47 against the yen, from Friday's closing value of 132.73.



Moving away from an early near 1-1/2 month low of 1.3488 against the Canadian dollar, the greenback edged up to 1.3524.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.04 against the euro, 1.20 against the pound, 0.93 against the franc, 0.65 against the aussie,137.00 against the yen and 1.38 against the loonie.



