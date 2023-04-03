

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen rose to 4-day highs of 143.62 against the euro and 163.42 against the pound, from last week's closing quotes of 143.99 and 163.74, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the Australian dollar, the yen advanced to 4-day highs of 144.91 and 88.54 from Friday's closing quotes of 145.03 and 88.73, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 138.00 against the euro, 157.00 against the pound, 139.00 against the franc and 85.00 against the aussie



