Participation in France BioLead reflects the Company's growing focus on innovation for bioproduction in line with its strategy to accelerate advancements in genomics

DNA combing technology is a unique tool for characterization of transformed cells used for quality control throughout the bioproduction cycle

Genomic Vision (Paris:GV)(FR0011799907 GV, the "Company"), a Euronext-listed biotechnology company that develops products and services dedicated to the analyses and control of changes in the genome, is pleased to announce that it has joined France BioLead.

The France BioLead Association was officially launched in December 2022 by the French government and 15 founding members, players from all the biomanufacturing value chains. Its mission is to structure, steer, support, animate and promote the French biomanufacturing industry and its players. Its purpose is to support the development of the various technological value chains of a sovereign and innovative French biomanufacturing industry throughout the life cycle of the biomedical product, to ensure the availability of biomedical products for patients, and to build an attractive and recognized industry, particularly internationally.

Its three major objectives for 2030 are: to double the proportion of biomedical products produced in France, to double the number of jobs in the sector (from 10,000 to 20,000), and to enable the emergence of at least one new unicorn and five new biotech SMEs.

Aaron Bensimon, Chief Executive Officer of Genomic Vision commented: "As we increase our focus on bioproduction, a part of our new strategic orientation, Genomic Vision is proud to be part of the first cohort of members of the France BioLead association, aiming to accelerate the development of the French bioproduction sector. Our DNA combing technology is a valuable tool for characterization of transformed cells used for quality control throughout the bioproduction cycle. We will work within France BioLead to establish the French bioproduction sector as a global leader along with our fellow members, including many international players. Lionel Seltz, our CFO, will coordinate the working group for financing topics."

As part of its membership, Genomic Vision will have access to France BioLead's network of experts and industry leaders, as well as opportunities to participate in a range of events and initiatives, including industry conferences and seminars.

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company developing products and services dedicated to the structural and functional analysis of genome modifications as well as to the quality and safety control of these modifications, in particular in genome editing technologies and biomanufacturing processes. Genomic Vision proprietary products and services, based on DNA combing technology and artificial intelligence, provide robust quantitative measurements needed for high confidence characterization of DNA alteration in the genome. These products and services are also used for monitoring DNA replication in cells to improve anti-cancerous drugs development. Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907).

www.genomicvision.com

ABOUT FRANCE BIOLEAD

France BioLead, the association for the production of biomedicines in France, brings together all the players in the French biomanufacturing sector, including manufacturers (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CDMOs, CROs, equipment manufacturers, suppliers of technological solutions and consumables), academic research, training providers, the French government and competitive clusters, associations and professional unions. Its ambition is to structure and manage a unique French biomanufacturing industry with the support of the French government, to make France a leader in biomanufacturing in Europe and restore France's independence and sovereignty in this field. France BioLead was officially launched in December 2022, in the presence of the Minister of Roland Lescure, Minister Delegate in charge of Industry, with the support of François Braun, Minister of Health and Prevention and Sylvie Retailleau, Minister of Higher Education and Research, as well as its 15 founding members, players from all biomanufacturing value chains: ALLIS-NA, Capgemini, CEA, Clean Biologics, Enosis Santé, France Biotech, Genopole, GTP Bioways, Inserm, Leem, Merck, Polepharma, Sanofi, Servier, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Member of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable indices

