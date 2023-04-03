Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
12.639% Performance! Kann diese Aktie in die großen Fußstapfen treten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DVHV ISIN: GB00BDHXPJ60 Ticker-Symbol: I32 
Tradegate
03.04.23
08:10 Uhr
0,206 Euro
-0,004
-1,90 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
I3 ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
I3 ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1960,21008:11
ACCESSWIRE
03.04.2023 | 08:02
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

i3 Energy PLC Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

EASTLEIGH, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / i3 Energy plc ("i3", "i3 Energy", "i3 Canada", or the "Company") (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Dranchuk as Chief Financial Officer, effective from today.

Mr. Dranchuk has over 25 years of experience working in various senior finance roles in the energy sector with considerable focus on the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, a core area for the Company.

Mr. Dranchuk has over 12 years' experience as Chief Financial Officer of various public Canadian listed companies including Chinook Energy Inc and Zargon Oil and Gas Ltd, bringing significant expertise in both corporate and asset transactions, equity offerings, corporate structuring and financings, and broad operational accounting experience.

Mr Dranchuk's appointment is a non-board role.

Mr. Dranchuk holds the Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA, CMA) designation, and received a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of Saskatchewan.

Majid Shafiq, CEO of i3 Energy plc, commented:

"We are very pleased to welcome Jason to the team as our new group CFO, following a thorough search process. His broad financial reporting expertise across the energy sector value chain and M&A experience will be invaluable to the Company and we look forward to working with him to deliver our growth strategy as we expand our operations in Canada."

Enquiries:

i3 Energy plc

Majid Shafiq (CEO)

c/o Camarco

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)

James Joyce, Darshan Patel

Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

Tennyson Securities (Joint Broker)

Peter Krens

Tel: +44 (0) 207 186 9030

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)

Ashton Clanfield, Callum Stewart

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Camarco

Georgia Edmonds, Violet Wilson, Sam Morris

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

Notes to Editors:

i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.

The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing 100% owned asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people, and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications for long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol I3E and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ITE. For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy/.

This announcement does not contain inside information.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: i3 Energy PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/747225/i3-Energy-PLC-Announces-Appointment-of-Chief-Financial-Officer

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.