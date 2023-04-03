From 15th to 17th May 2023, the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) will host a conference for major investors in infrastructure and ESG projects, along with meetings of the Association of Development Financial Institutions in Asia and the Pacific (ADFIAP), in Kazakhstan's biggest city of Almaty.

The event will bring together more than 150 CEOs, board members, senior officials and representatives of development finance institutions and investment funds to discuss the role of these institutions in building sustainable infrastructure. The agenda will include panel sessions on financing transport, communications, energy and digital infrastructure, which are crucial for sustainable socioeconomic development at the national and regional levels.

The financial institutions attending the event will represent more than 40 countries, including China, Turkey, Japan, India, Africa, the Philippines and the United States, as well as countries in the EU, Latin America and the Middle East. International organisations, including the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), will also be present.

The conference will feature a special session to present the investment potential and projects in Kazakhstan and Central Asia as the world's fastest-growing region.

Nikolai Podguzov, Chairman of the EDB Management Board, said:

"We are happy to showcase the opportunities offered by Kazakhstan and the whole of Central Asia to such a wide range of investors. I am confident that this event is an opportunity to combine the efforts of national and international development institutions, exchange experience in implementing projects, establish new contacts, and expand cooperation in sustainable financing."

Additional Information:

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is an international financial institution promoting integration and development in its member countries. For more than 17 years, the Bank has worked to strengthen and expand economic ties and foster comprehensive development in its member countries. The EDB's charter capital totals US $7 billion. Its portfolio consists principally of projects with an integration effect in transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, manufacturing, and mechanical engineering. The Bank's operations are guided by the UN Sustainable Development Goals and ESG principles.

The Association of Development Financial Institutions in Asia and the Pacific (ADFIAP) is a non-governmental organisation in consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council. Its mission is to advance sustainable economic, environmental and social development and growth in the region. ADFIAP coordinates development banks and financial organisations and currently has 90 member institutions in 39 countries, including those outside the region such as Canada, Germany and France. The EDB has been a member of ADFIAP since 2022.

Telegram: @eabr_bank

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230402005023/en/

Contacts:

The EDB Media Centre:

pressa@eabr.org

www.eabr.org