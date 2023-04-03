NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Gensource Potash Corporation ("Gensource" or the "Company") (AIM/TSXV: GSP), a fertilizer development company focused on sustainable potash production, announces that it has released its Audited Financial Statements and Management's discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The detailed results of the Audited Financial Statements and MD&A are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (https://gensourcepotash.ca/financials-and-presentations/). The highlights in this release should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements and MD&A. The MD&A provides an analysis of comparisons with previous periods, trends affecting the business and risk factors.

Summary of Key Activities During Q4 2022 and the year ending December 31, 2022

Global food security, energy costs and capital markets reached unprecedented levels of disruption and volatility in 2022. The onset of war in continental Europe placed considerable strain on global supply chains and exports of key agricultural commodities, food stuffs and energy. Significantly impacted areas include: Global grain stocks Grain stock-to-use ratios continued a six-year decline reaching the lowest level in more than 25 years.

Food prices Agricultural commodities (food) prices trended well above average levels, providing an incentive for farmers to increase planted acreage and improve yields.

Fertilizer Russia's war on Ukraine resulted in a fertilizer supply shocks in nitrogen (driven by deteriorating natural gas supply in Europe) and for potash (driven by inaccessible supply from Eastern Europe). According to industry sources, potash shipments from Eastern Europe declined by some 11 million tonnes due to sanctions on Belarus and banking restrictions on Russia.

As a result, International Incumbents and Private Equity Groups are exhibiting heightened interest in the Company's direct supply model which utilizes modular, scalable and low-environmental-impact potash production methods.

On December 30, 2022, the Company completed the flow-through portion of the non-brokered private financing announced on December 1, 2022. The Company issued 2,400,000 flow- through shares at a price of $0.20 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $480,000.

Subsequent to December 31, 2022, the Company closed the second and final closing of the non-brokered private placement. The Company issued 11,969,998 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,795,499.70. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital stock of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable for one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the date of issuance

The Company advanced their business relationship with Nekaneet First Nation. The strategic relationship with Nekaneet First Nation was formalized through its participation in Gensource's recently closed private placement (see news release dated January 31, 2023). The relationship encompasses equity ownership in Gensource and therefore a direct interest in the development of the Gensource potash projects in Saskatchewan.

The Company had cash of $337,831 as at December 31, 2022 compared to $209,536 at September 30, 2022 and $1,712,19 at December 31, 2021.

Further information on Gensource Potash Corporation can be found at www.gensourcepotash.ca

About Gensource

Gensource is a fertilizer development company based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is on track to become the next fertilizer production company in that province. With a modular and environmentally leading approach to potash production, Gensource believes its technical and business model will be the future of the industry. Gensource operates under a business plan that has two key components: (1) vertical integration with the market to ensure that all production capacity built is directed, and pre-sold, to a specific market, eliminating market-side risk; and (2) technical innovation which will allow for a modular and economic potash production facility, that demonstrates environmental leadership within the industry, producing no salt tailings, therefore eliminating decommissioning risk, and requiring no surface brine ponds, thereby removing the single largest and negative environmental aspect of potash mining.

