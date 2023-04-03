New Study From Peanut And Tommee Tippee Finds 95% Of Mothers Experience Guilt And 62% Face Loss Of Identity

The new research from Peanut and Tommee Tippee also reveals that 64% suffer from comparison culture, and 65% feel pressure to be a "perfect" mother

LONDON, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parenting guilt, loss of identity, and finding time for themselves are the most challenging parts of parenthood for UK mothers, according to a new study from leading online community for motherhood Peanut and baby and parenting expert Tommee Tippee .

The study of 2,000 British mothers hopes to highlight the pressures and challenges mothers face daily. It found that a third of mothers (31%) find making time for themselves is the most challenging part of motherhood, followed by the cost of raising children (19%), childcare (17%), balancing work and home life (14%), and feeling overwhelmed with information on how to be a good parent (10%).

A third of the women surveyed (37%) said that they worked full-time, while 34% looked after their children full-time, and 28% worked part-time. While 72% felt they had a good work-life balance, over half of the mothers (55%) said becoming a mother had impacted their career.

Two thirds of mothers surveyed (62%) said they felt they had lost part of their identity and 40% feel less confidence since becoming a mother, while 63% said they often feel like they are comparing themselves to other mothers on social media or in real life.

"I always think everyone else is better, calmer, more patient, and better at dealing with sleep deprivation than me, even though I am doing my best," one of the survey respondents, Louise, 27, said.

Mother-of-one, Jessica, 32, added: "I feel pressure to make better meals, take my son to more places and buy him more toys. Although I don't always do these things I feel bad that he isn't having the same experience others are."

The survey came after a video went viral on Peanut's app criticising the Motherhood Manual, a book that claimed to teach women the "right" way to mother, which sparked a conversation among users around the real pressures and challenges facing British mothers today.

Other mothers said that these comparisons add an extra layer of pressure to parenting. Two-thirds (65%) of respondents said they feel pressure to be the "perfect mother", while 51% said they felt pressure to parent in a certain way, and 69% said they felt judged for making certain choices for their family. 52% said making sacrifices as a mother is considered a badge of honour in today's society.

"Hardly anyone shows the difficult days, so you think it's just you struggling with colic, lack of sleep, and down days," Christine, 35, said.

In response to the survey results, there is now a new support group for mothers on Peanut's app called "Just Winging It". Powered by Peanut and Tommee Tippee, who last year launched their brand platform TheTruthIs, with the aim of shedding a light on the often-contradictory truths around parenting, this group provides a "safe, non-judgemental space for you to talk about all the moments where you're just winging it, because you're not alone."

"There are no rules about what it means to be a 'good mother'," Peanut's founder Michelle Kennedy says of the study. "Some people breastfeed, some people don't. Some people go back to work, others stop working completely. The most valuable thing a mother can have is a safe space to be vulnerable and share their reality without judgement. Because after all, every day comes with new experiences and new lessons."

Most mothers surveyed (81%) said they have experienced burnout, while 83% said they have received unsolicited advice throughout their pregnancy and during motherhood. A further 78% said they feel pressure from society in general, while three in four respondents (75%) said they don't feel that imagery around pregnancy and motherhood is relatable.

Despite 95% experiencing guilt, only 51% talk about these feelings of guilt. This is why a platform such as Peanut is so needed, as it allows women to have a safe space to be vulnerable and talk about these feelings of guilt, and it can help to support open and honest conversations among mothers.

"There has always been unrealistic pressures placed on mothers and parents, the difference now is that, due to technology and social media, you could be bombarded day and night with what a 'good mother' should be doing, and how parenting should look - but these videos and tales tend to be fabricated or show only part of the reality," mindset coach and founder of Mind the Parent, Laura Abba, says.

"When you compare yourself, you are adhering to somebody else's standards, under their circumstances. When you do what's best for you, you can take control on your own terms, on how you want to do things. You know your children better than anybody else, and you should do for your child what you know is best for them."

Nicola Wallace, Head of UK Marketing at Tommee Tippee, said "We've seen from the research that mums are facing near constant pressure to fit into an idea of 'the perfect mum' - and this just doesn't exist. What we do know is what's best for baby is what's best for mum, and we hope that by minimising the guilt and comparison mothers face, we can decrease some of this unnecessary stress. Every parenting journey is unique, and this campaign will hopefully show parents that Tommee Tippee, Peanut and the other parents around them have their back - no matter what."

ABOUT PEANUT

Peanut is the first online community to connect women throughout all stages of motherhood. Whether you're navigating fertility, pregnancy, motherhood or menopause, the app provides access to a community who are there to listen, share information and offer valuable advice. To learn more about Peanut's community, please visit: www.peanut-app.io or follow them on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

Created for and by women, Peanut is a safe space to meet women nearby and have conversations across meaningful topics from sex and feminine health to IVF, pregnancy, first years, midlife and beyond. With over 3M+ women using the app and recent accolades including Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies 2023, TIME100's Most Influential Companies 2022, Apple's Trend of the Year 2021, Peanut has become a coveted destination for women looking to connect, ask questions and find support.

ABOUT TOMMEE TIPPEE

Founded over 50 years ago, Tommee Tippee was born from a mission to make everyday life easier for parents. Loved by babies and toddlers, and recommended by generations of parents, they're still just as committed to creating innovative products and championing everything it takes to bring up a little one as they were back in 1965. Whether it's feed time, change time or bedtime - they're here to help. They're on a mission to tell the truth about bringing up babies. Real life, real parents, real experiences. Because the truth is, when it comes to parenting, everyone's every day is different - and that's ok!

Discover parenting truths on Tommee Tippee's Parent Room, visit www.tommeetippee.com to learn more about the brand or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2042223/Peanut.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2042224/Peanut.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-study-from-peanut-and-tommee-tippee-finds-95-of-mothers-experience-guilt-and-62-face-loss-of-identity-301784913.html