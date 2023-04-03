Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")

Date:3 April 2023

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, as at 31 March 2023, the total number of Ordinary shares of 25p each of the Company in issue was 26,580,263 of which 321,500 Ordinary shares were held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company was 26,258,763 as at 31 March 2023.

The above figure (26,258,763) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com