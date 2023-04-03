UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Director Declaration

UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED

(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 45387)

LEI Number: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

3 April 2023

Board Composition - Appointment of a Non-executive Director

The Board of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited ("the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Pereira Gray as an independent Non-executive Director and Chair-Elect, with immediate effect.

Ken McCullagh, the Chair of the Board, said: "The Board is delighted to announce the appointment of Peter Pereira Gray as a Non-executive Director, and as Chair-Elect. Peter is a very strong candidate, with wide ranging experience of global institutional investment markets having served Wellcome Trust's Investments team from February 2001, initially as Head of Property Investment and latterly as co-Lead of the Investment Division in the role of Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer from September 2017 to his recent retirement from executive duties in September 2022. As such, Peter is very well-placed to chair the Company through the next stage of its evolution and growth and the Board looks forward to working with him.

Having served on the Board since 2013, and as Chair since 1 January 2020, I will step down as Chair and as a Director of the Company by the end of the year.

I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Peter to the Board and I look forward to handing over the Chair responsibilities to him over the coming months."

Peter Pereira Gray - Biography and Listing Rule Requirements

Peter Pereira Gray is a resident of the UK and has a wide range of experience of global institutional investment markets having served on the Investment Committee of the Wellcome Trust from February 2001 to his recent retirement from executive duties in September 2022. His last position at Wellcome was as Chief Executive and co-leader of the Investment Division, overseeing a $50 billion global unconstrained total return investment portfolio.

Previously he was a Director of Property Fund Management with Prudential Portfolio Managers Ltd, and before that, an adviser with Drivers Jonas, Chartered Surveyors.

Mr. Pereira Gray was Co-Chair of the Institutional Investors Roundtable, (a global gathering of asset owners and long-term institutional investors) between November 2018 and June 2021.

Mr. Pereira Gray is Chair of Urban&Civic Plc., the UK's leading master-planner and strategic land development company, and of Premier Marinas Holdings Ltd., the UK's leading operator of Marinas and Boatyards on the South Coast.

He is a fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and the Royal Society of Arts and was the independent lead for the RICS Review of Investment Property Valuations published in January 2022.

Mr. Pereira Gray has a direct interest in 100,000 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company.

There are no other disclosures required under Section 9.6.13 (1) to (6) of the Listing Rules in respect of Peter's appointment.

