Capita plc - Statement re cyber incident

3 April 2023

Capita plc - Update on cyber incident

On Friday 31st March, Capita plc ("Capita") experienced a cyber incident primarily impacting access to internal Microsoft Office 365 applications. This caused disruption to some services provided to individual clients, though the majority of our client services remained in operation.

Our IT security monitoring capabilities swiftly alerted us to the incident, and we quickly invoked our established and practised technical crisis management protocols. Immediate steps were taken to successfully isolate and contain the issue. The issue was limited to parts of the Capita network and there is no evidence of customer, supplier or colleague data having been compromised.

Working in collaboration with our specialist technical partners, we have restored Capita colleague access to Microsoft Office 365 and we are making good progress restoring remaining client services in a secure and controlled manner.

We will update the market further, should there be a need to provide any additional information, in due course.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

