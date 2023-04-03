Anzeige
Montag, 03.04.2023
Die Aktie der Woche: "Vulkan Files" als Kurs-Turbo!
03.04.2023
KR1 plc - Unaudited Net Asset Value Update

London, March 31

3 April 2023

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Unaudited Net Asset Value Update

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") as at 28 February 2023.

Net Asset Value£120,999,536
Shares in issue177,369,520
NAV per share68.22p
USD/GBP rate (as at 28 February 2023)$1.2032
Income from digital assets (*)£677,050 (*)
Top 10 assets/holdings
AssetGBP equivalent% of portfolio
Lido ("LDO") £34,028,67228.12%
Polkadot ("DOT") £21,274,94117.58%
Cosmos ("ATOM") £14,455,92911.95%
Rocket Pool ("RPL") £8,284,4126.85%
Zee Prime II £5,629,2544.65%
Lido Staked ETH ("stETH") £5,355,9234.43%
Moonbeam ("GLMR") £4,999,7864.13%
Astar ("ASTR") £3,535,4372.92%
Nexus Mutual ("NXM") (**) £2,065,2901.71%
Automata ("ATA") £1,855,5091.53%

(*) For the purposes of KR1's monthly unaudited NAV updates, 'Income from digital assets' is defined as the aggregate income from staking rewards and parachain rewards for the relevant monthly period and excludes any other forms of income.

(**) For the purposes of asset valuation, the fair value of NXM is established according to the price of Wrapped NXM ("wNXM").


The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 PLC
George McDonaugh
Keld van Schreven		+44 (0)1624 630 630
Peterhouse Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Mark Anwyl		+44 (0)20 7469 0930
FTI Consulting LLP (PR Adviser)
Laura Ewart
Lynn Begany		+44 (0)7711 387 085
KR1@fticonsulting.com

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the AQSE Growth Market (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

