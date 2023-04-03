Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 14/2023

Riga, Latvia, 2023-04-03 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.05.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.03.2023 - Attistibas finanšu institucija Audited annual RIG 28.04.2023 Altum ALTM report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2023 - Clevon CLEV Takeover offer TLN 21.04.2023 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2023 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2023 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Sales figures TLN 07.04.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2023 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB23027B LTGNB23027B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2023 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2023 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2023 Enefit Green EGR1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2023 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2023 Apranga APG1L Notice on General VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2023 LHV Group LHV1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2023 Mainor Ülemiste MAYB055023FA Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2023 Mainor Ülemiste MAYB055023FA Maturity date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2023 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2023 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2023 LHV Group LHV1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2023 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. Coupon payment TLN IUTE110026A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2023 Arco Vara ARC1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2023 TextMagic MAGIC Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2023 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R Activity results, RIG 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2023 AUGA group AUG1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2023 Grigeo GRG1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2023 INVL Technology INC1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2023 TextMagic MAGIC Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.04.2023 - Trading holiday TLN RIG 10.04.2023 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.04.2023 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.04.2023 Rokiškio suris RSU1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.04.2023 - Invalda INVL IVL1L Audited annual VLN 08.04.2023 report For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.