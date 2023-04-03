Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
03.04.2023 | 08:10
108 Leser
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 14/2023

Riga, Latvia, 2023-04-03 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A         Buyback       TLN  
   26.09.2023                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 01.03.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
   31.05.2023                    securities        
                           auction          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 30.03.2023 - Attistibas finanšu institucija   Audited annual   RIG  
   28.04.2023  Altum ALTM             report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 31.03.2023 - Clevon CLEV             Takeover offer   TLN  
   21.04.2023                    period          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.04.2023 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T        Audited annual   TLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 03.04.2023 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T        Sales figures    TLN  
   07.04.2023                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.04.2023 Apranga APG1L            Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.04.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
         LTGCB23027B LTGNB23027B       securities        
                           auction          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.04.2023 Tallink Grupp TAL1T         Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.04.2023 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T        Audited annual   TLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.04.2023 Enefit Green EGR1T         Audited annual   TLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.04.2023 Telia Lietuva TEL1L         Audited annual   VLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.04.2023 Apranga APG1L            Notice on General  VLN  
                           meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.04.2023 LHV Group LHV1T           Dividend ex-date  TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.04.2023 Mainor Ülemiste MAYB055023FA    Coupon payment   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.04.2023 Mainor Ülemiste MAYB055023FA    Maturity date    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.04.2023 VIRŠI-A VIRSI            Audited annual   RIG  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.04.2023 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T   Dividend payment  TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.04.2023 LHV Group LHV1T           Dividend record   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.04.2023 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l.     Coupon payment   TLN  
         IUTE110026A             date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.04.2023 Arco Vara ARC1T           Audited annual   TLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.04.2023 TextMagic MAGIC           Annual General   TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.04.2023 Merko Ehitus MRK1T         Audited annual   TLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.04.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R          Activity results,  RIG  
                           3 months         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.04.2023 AUGA group AUG1L          Audited annual   VLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.04.2023 Grigeo GRG1L            Audited annual   VLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.04.2023 INVL Technology INC1L        Audited annual   VLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.04.2023 TextMagic MAGIC           Annual General   TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 07.04.2023 -                   Trading holiday   TLN RIG
   10.04.2023                              VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.04.2023 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L       Audited annual   VLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.04.2023 Rokiškio suris RSU1L        Audited annual   VLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 07.04.2023 - Invalda INVL IVL1L         Audited annual   VLN  
   08.04.2023                    report          



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
