KBC Groep: Notification for shareholders of KBC Group

Regulated information - 3 April 2023, 8h00
Please be informed that following documents will be available today on www.kbc.com:
- 2022 annual report of KBC Group)
- Agenda/convening notice regarding the Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of KBC Group of 4 May 2023 (also attached in PDF)
- All other information for the Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of KBC Group of 4 May 2023)
Note: the 2022 annual report of KBC Bank, a 100% subsidiary of KBC Group, is also available)
Attachment
- Agenda convening notice (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d17a17a1-0cf1-4ff5-b0b7-ff97ea5eff24)