Montag, 03.04.2023
Die Aktie der Woche: "Vulkan Files" als Kurs-Turbo!
WKN: 854943 ISIN: BE0003565737 Ticker-Symbol: KDB 
Tradegate
03.04.23
09:30 Uhr
63,50 Euro
+0,04
+0,06 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.04.2023 | 08:10
KBC Groep: Notification for shareholders of KBC Group

Regulated information - 3 April 2023, 8h00

Please be informed that following documents will be available today on www.kbc.com:

- 2022 annual report of KBC Group)

- Agenda/convening notice regarding the Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of KBC Group of 4 May 2023 (also attached in PDF)

- All other information for the Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of KBC Group of 4 May 2023)

Note: the 2022 annual report of KBC Bank, a 100% subsidiary of KBC Group, is also available)

Attachment

  • Agenda convening notice (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d17a17a1-0cf1-4ff5-b0b7-ff97ea5eff24)

