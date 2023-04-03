Das Instrument YU8 CA92539C1005 VERSES TECHNOLOGIES CL.B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.04.2023The instrument YU8 CA92539C1005 VERSES TECHNOLOGIES CL.B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.04.2023Das Instrument 4YYA NO0010884794 ICE FISH FARM AS NK-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.04.2023The instrument 4YYA NO0010884794 ICE FISH FARM AS NK-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.04.2023Das Instrument 84F NO0010969108 NORSK TITANIUM NK-,08 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.04.2023The instrument 84F NO0010969108 NORSK TITANIUM NK-,08 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.04.2023Das Instrument P8Q US2244411052 CRANE HOLDINGS CO. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.04.2023The instrument P8Q US2244411052 CRANE HOLDINGS CO. DL 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.04.2023Das Instrument 4HG SE0013486552 QLIFE HOLDING AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.04.2023The instrument 4HG SE0013486552 QLIFE HOLDING AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.04.2023Das Instrument 0B2 AT0000BAWAG2 BAWAG GROUP AG EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.04.2023The instrument 0B2 AT0000BAWAG2 BAWAG GROUP AG EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.04.2023Das Instrument 2990 US08653C5022 BEST INC. SPONS. ADR/5 A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.04.2023The instrument 2990 US08653C5022 BEST INC. SPONS. ADR/5 A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.04.2023Das Instrument TKY0 US8891101029 TOKYO ELECTR.ADR 1/4 O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.04.2023The instrument TKY0 US8891101029 TOKYO ELECTR.ADR 1/4 O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.04.2023Das Instrument TJG FI0009007637 INNOFACTOR OYJ EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.04.2023The instrument TJG FI0009007637 INNOFACTOR OYJ EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.04.2023Das Instrument U7X FI4000251954 NORRHYDRO GROUP OYJ EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.04.2023The instrument U7X FI4000251954 NORRHYDRO GROUP OYJ EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.04.2023