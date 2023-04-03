DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading 03-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The following securities will be suspended from trading on the AQSE Growth Market with effect from today 08:00, 03/04/ 2023 S-Ventures Plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: SVEN ISIN: GB00BN29LY68

---------- Aquis Stock Exchange Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: [aqseregulation@aquis.eu](mailto:aqseregulation@aquis.eu "mailto:aqseregulation@aquis.eu") Website: [www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange](http://www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1598837 03-Apr-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1598837&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)