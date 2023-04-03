Anzeige
Montag, 03.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Die Aktie der Woche: "Vulkan Files" als Kurs-Turbo!
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
03.04.23
08:07 Uhr
1,020 Euro
-0,002
-0,20 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
03.04.2023
Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 03-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

03 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 31 March 2023 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            120,000     60,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0380     GBP0.9170 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0200     GBP0.8970 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0306     GBP0.9077

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 680,923,234 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,570      1.0380        XDUB     08:25:26      00027566116TRDU1 
56        1.0380        XDUB     08:25:26      00027566117TRDU1 
1,343      1.0380        XDUB     08:26:08      00027566136TRDU1 
1,000      1.0380        XDUB     08:26:08      00027566137TRDU1 
166       1.0380        XDUB     08:26:08      00027566138TRDU1 
2,353      1.0360        XDUB     09:02:22      00027566781TRDU1 
2,289      1.0360        XDUB     09:13:48      00027566919TRDU1 
4,550      1.0320        XDUB     09:14:04      00027566928TRDU1 
2,204      1.0320        XDUB     09:14:04      00027566929TRDU1 
2,324      1.0200        XDUB     09:36:04      00027567168TRDU1 
2,371      1.0240        XDUB     10:26:54      00027567612TRDU1 
1,741      1.0300        XDUB     10:49:12      00027568153TRDU1 
2,296      1.0300        XDUB     10:52:15      00027568216TRDU1 
4,605      1.0300        XDUB     10:52:15      00027568217TRDU1 
2,402      1.0300        XDUB     10:52:15      00027568218TRDU1 
2,576      1.0380        XDUB     11:21:28      00027568753TRDU1 
368       1.0360        XDUB     11:51:42      00027569225TRDU1 
2,186      1.0360        XDUB     11:58:51      00027569300TRDU1 
2,456      1.0360        XDUB     11:58:51      00027569301TRDU1 
2,203      1.0360        XDUB     11:58:51      00027569302TRDU1 
2,392      1.0280        XDUB     12:44:21      00027569644TRDU1 
4,157      1.0280        XDUB     12:57:06      00027569740TRDU1 
2,861      1.0280        XDUB     12:57:06      00027569743TRDU1 
399       1.0280        XDUB     13:48:07      00027570206TRDU1 
1,845      1.0280        XDUB     13:48:07      00027570207TRDU1 
828       1.0260        XDUB     13:56:30      00027570334TRDU1 
2,029      1.0300        XDUB     14:06:06      00027570445TRDU1 
302       1.0300        XDUB     14:06:06      00027570446TRDU1 
2,311      1.0300        XDUB     14:16:49      00027570538TRDU1 
1,923      1.0300        XDUB     14:25:13      00027570619TRDU1 
301       1.0300        XDUB     14:25:13      00027570620TRDU1 
1,188      1.0300        XDUB     14:32:13      00027570772TRDU1 
1,191      1.0300        XDUB     14:32:13      00027570773TRDU1 
632       1.0300        XDUB     14:38:37      00027571069TRDU1 
2,251      1.0300        XDUB     14:40:31      00027571127TRDU1 
1,252      1.0300        XDUB     14:46:05      00027571196TRDU1 
1,180      1.0300        XDUB     14:46:05      00027571197TRDU1 
1,158      1.0300        XDUB     14:52:23      00027571338TRDU1 
1,454      1.0300        XDUB     14:52:23      00027571339TRDU1 
989       1.0300        XDUB     14:59:12      00027571552TRDU1 
1,641      1.0300        XDUB     14:59:12      00027571553TRDU1 
1,971      1.0300        XDUB     15:05:58      00027571734TRDU1 
2,273      1.0300        XDUB     15:11:01      00027571932TRDU1 
2,105      1.0300        XDUB     15:17:09      00027572103TRDU1 
390       1.0300        XDUB     15:17:09      00027572104TRDU1 
1,738      1.0300        XDUB     15:23:45      00027572226TRDU1 
490       1.0300        XDUB     15:23:45      00027572227TRDU1 
1,193      1.0300        XDUB     15:29:49      00027572439TRDU1 
1,102      1.0300        XDUB     15:29:49      00027572440TRDU1 
2,183      1.0300        XDUB     15:35:38      00027572523TRDU1 
132       1.0300        XDUB     15:35:38      00027572525TRDU1 
2,241      1.0300        XDUB     15:41:42      00027572664TRDU1 
2,329      1.0300        XDUB     15:47:01      00027572768TRDU1 
2,615      1.0300        XDUB     15:52:12      00027572853TRDU1 
929       1.0300        XDUB     15:57:52      00027572992TRDU1 
1,634      1.0300        XDUB     15:57:52      00027572993TRDU1 
1,254      1.0300        XDUB     16:02:47      00027573131TRDU1 
1,132      1.0300        XDUB     16:02:47      00027573132TRDU1 
2,642      1.0300        XDUB     16:07:27      00027573291TRDU1 
1,563      1.0300        XDUB     16:12:10      00027573408TRDU1 
969       1.0300        XDUB     16:12:10      00027573410TRDU1 
1,200      1.0300        XDUB     16:16:27      00027573512TRDU1 
1,113      1.0300        XDUB     16:16:27      00027573513TRDU1 
4,733      1.0280        XDUB     16:20:24      00027573593TRDU1 
2,888      1.0300        XDUB     16:25:34      00027573688TRDU1 
1,764      1.0300        XDUB     16:25:34      00027573689TRDU1 
2,888      1.0300        XDUB     16:26:48      00027573715TRDU1 
186       1.0300        XDUB     16:26:48      00027573716TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,552      0.9150        XLON     08:16:54      00027565797TRDU1 
145       0.9120        XLON     08:40:40      00027566350TRDU1 
3,088      0.9120        XLON     08:40:40      00027566353TRDU1 
1,592      0.9100        XLON     09:14:04      00027566926TRDU1 
3,348      0.9100        XLON     09:14:04      00027566927TRDU1 
255       0.8970        XLON     09:36:04      00027567169TRDU1 
1,049      0.8970        XLON     09:36:04      00027567170TRDU1 
249       0.8970        XLON     09:36:04      00027567171TRDU1 
1,803      0.9030        XLON     10:22:25      00027567510TRDU1 
1,788      0.9060        XLON     10:42:31      00027568005TRDU1 
838       0.9140        XLON     11:20:27      00027568743TRDU1 
703       0.9170        XLON     11:20:44      00027568748TRDU1 
939       0.9170        XLON     11:20:47      00027568749TRDU1 
1,565      0.9160        XLON     11:35:47      00027568964TRDU1 
1,660      0.9160        XLON     11:57:45      00027569290TRDU1 
4,555      0.9100        XLON     11:58:51      00027569299TRDU1 
3,261      0.9040        XLON     12:57:06      00027569739TRDU1 
1,229      0.9040        XLON     13:42:39      00027570163TRDU1 
621       0.9040        XLON     13:42:39      00027570164TRDU1 
1,492      0.9040        XLON     13:42:39      00027570165TRDU1 
1,551      0.9070        XLON     14:20:33      00027570577TRDU1 
1,659      0.9070        XLON     14:33:17      00027570799TRDU1 
1,636      0.9060        XLON     14:42:47      00027571157TRDU1 
245       0.9060        XLON     14:53:20      00027571406TRDU1 
305       0.9060        XLON     14:53:20      00027571407TRDU1 
1,278      0.9060        XLON     14:53:20      00027571408TRDU1 
1,360      0.9060        XLON     15:04:26      00027571702TRDU1 
1,822      0.9060        XLON     15:12:45      00027572000TRDU1 
760       0.9060        XLON     15:35:57      00027572534TRDU1 
1,631      0.9070        XLON     15:36:00      00027572539TRDU1 
1,769      0.9080        XLON     15:37:16      00027572557TRDU1 
1,753      0.9070        XLON     15:46:59      00027572766TRDU1 
1,676      0.9070        XLON     15:56:05      00027572945TRDU1 
192       0.9070        XLON     15:56:05      00027572947TRDU1 
1,321      0.9060        XLON     16:04:42      00027573162TRDU1 
341       0.9060        XLON     16:04:42      00027573163TRDU1 
1,621      0.9060        XLON     16:11:37      00027573403TRDU1 
1,760      0.9060        XLON     16:17:54      00027573531TRDU1 
943       0.9060        XLON     16:22:48      00027573629TRDU1 
714       0.9060        XLON     16:22:48      00027573630TRDU1 
1,848      0.9060        XLON     16:25:28      00027573683TRDU1 
2,083      0.9040        XLON     16:28:18      00027573739TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  234273 
EQS News ID:  1598851 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1598851&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
