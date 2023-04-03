DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

03 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 31 March 2023 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 120,000 60,000 Number of ordinary shares purchased EUR1.0380 GBP0.9170 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0200 GBP0.8970 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0306 GBP0.9077

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 680,923,234 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,570 1.0380 XDUB 08:25:26 00027566116TRDU1 56 1.0380 XDUB 08:25:26 00027566117TRDU1 1,343 1.0380 XDUB 08:26:08 00027566136TRDU1 1,000 1.0380 XDUB 08:26:08 00027566137TRDU1 166 1.0380 XDUB 08:26:08 00027566138TRDU1 2,353 1.0360 XDUB 09:02:22 00027566781TRDU1 2,289 1.0360 XDUB 09:13:48 00027566919TRDU1 4,550 1.0320 XDUB 09:14:04 00027566928TRDU1 2,204 1.0320 XDUB 09:14:04 00027566929TRDU1 2,324 1.0200 XDUB 09:36:04 00027567168TRDU1 2,371 1.0240 XDUB 10:26:54 00027567612TRDU1 1,741 1.0300 XDUB 10:49:12 00027568153TRDU1 2,296 1.0300 XDUB 10:52:15 00027568216TRDU1 4,605 1.0300 XDUB 10:52:15 00027568217TRDU1 2,402 1.0300 XDUB 10:52:15 00027568218TRDU1 2,576 1.0380 XDUB 11:21:28 00027568753TRDU1 368 1.0360 XDUB 11:51:42 00027569225TRDU1 2,186 1.0360 XDUB 11:58:51 00027569300TRDU1 2,456 1.0360 XDUB 11:58:51 00027569301TRDU1 2,203 1.0360 XDUB 11:58:51 00027569302TRDU1 2,392 1.0280 XDUB 12:44:21 00027569644TRDU1 4,157 1.0280 XDUB 12:57:06 00027569740TRDU1 2,861 1.0280 XDUB 12:57:06 00027569743TRDU1 399 1.0280 XDUB 13:48:07 00027570206TRDU1 1,845 1.0280 XDUB 13:48:07 00027570207TRDU1 828 1.0260 XDUB 13:56:30 00027570334TRDU1 2,029 1.0300 XDUB 14:06:06 00027570445TRDU1 302 1.0300 XDUB 14:06:06 00027570446TRDU1 2,311 1.0300 XDUB 14:16:49 00027570538TRDU1 1,923 1.0300 XDUB 14:25:13 00027570619TRDU1 301 1.0300 XDUB 14:25:13 00027570620TRDU1 1,188 1.0300 XDUB 14:32:13 00027570772TRDU1 1,191 1.0300 XDUB 14:32:13 00027570773TRDU1 632 1.0300 XDUB 14:38:37 00027571069TRDU1 2,251 1.0300 XDUB 14:40:31 00027571127TRDU1 1,252 1.0300 XDUB 14:46:05 00027571196TRDU1 1,180 1.0300 XDUB 14:46:05 00027571197TRDU1 1,158 1.0300 XDUB 14:52:23 00027571338TRDU1 1,454 1.0300 XDUB 14:52:23 00027571339TRDU1 989 1.0300 XDUB 14:59:12 00027571552TRDU1 1,641 1.0300 XDUB 14:59:12 00027571553TRDU1 1,971 1.0300 XDUB 15:05:58 00027571734TRDU1 2,273 1.0300 XDUB 15:11:01 00027571932TRDU1 2,105 1.0300 XDUB 15:17:09 00027572103TRDU1 390 1.0300 XDUB 15:17:09 00027572104TRDU1 1,738 1.0300 XDUB 15:23:45 00027572226TRDU1 490 1.0300 XDUB 15:23:45 00027572227TRDU1 1,193 1.0300 XDUB 15:29:49 00027572439TRDU1 1,102 1.0300 XDUB 15:29:49 00027572440TRDU1 2,183 1.0300 XDUB 15:35:38 00027572523TRDU1 132 1.0300 XDUB 15:35:38 00027572525TRDU1 2,241 1.0300 XDUB 15:41:42 00027572664TRDU1 2,329 1.0300 XDUB 15:47:01 00027572768TRDU1 2,615 1.0300 XDUB 15:52:12 00027572853TRDU1 929 1.0300 XDUB 15:57:52 00027572992TRDU1 1,634 1.0300 XDUB 15:57:52 00027572993TRDU1 1,254 1.0300 XDUB 16:02:47 00027573131TRDU1 1,132 1.0300 XDUB 16:02:47 00027573132TRDU1 2,642 1.0300 XDUB 16:07:27 00027573291TRDU1 1,563 1.0300 XDUB 16:12:10 00027573408TRDU1 969 1.0300 XDUB 16:12:10 00027573410TRDU1 1,200 1.0300 XDUB 16:16:27 00027573512TRDU1 1,113 1.0300 XDUB 16:16:27 00027573513TRDU1 4,733 1.0280 XDUB 16:20:24 00027573593TRDU1 2,888 1.0300 XDUB 16:25:34 00027573688TRDU1 1,764 1.0300 XDUB 16:25:34 00027573689TRDU1 2,888 1.0300 XDUB 16:26:48 00027573715TRDU1 186 1.0300 XDUB 16:26:48 00027573716TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,552 0.9150 XLON 08:16:54 00027565797TRDU1 145 0.9120 XLON 08:40:40 00027566350TRDU1 3,088 0.9120 XLON 08:40:40 00027566353TRDU1 1,592 0.9100 XLON 09:14:04 00027566926TRDU1 3,348 0.9100 XLON 09:14:04 00027566927TRDU1 255 0.8970 XLON 09:36:04 00027567169TRDU1 1,049 0.8970 XLON 09:36:04 00027567170TRDU1 249 0.8970 XLON 09:36:04 00027567171TRDU1 1,803 0.9030 XLON 10:22:25 00027567510TRDU1 1,788 0.9060 XLON 10:42:31 00027568005TRDU1 838 0.9140 XLON 11:20:27 00027568743TRDU1 703 0.9170 XLON 11:20:44 00027568748TRDU1 939 0.9170 XLON 11:20:47 00027568749TRDU1 1,565 0.9160 XLON 11:35:47 00027568964TRDU1 1,660 0.9160 XLON 11:57:45 00027569290TRDU1 4,555 0.9100 XLON 11:58:51 00027569299TRDU1 3,261 0.9040 XLON 12:57:06 00027569739TRDU1 1,229 0.9040 XLON 13:42:39 00027570163TRDU1 621 0.9040 XLON 13:42:39 00027570164TRDU1 1,492 0.9040 XLON 13:42:39 00027570165TRDU1 1,551 0.9070 XLON 14:20:33 00027570577TRDU1 1,659 0.9070 XLON 14:33:17 00027570799TRDU1 1,636 0.9060 XLON 14:42:47 00027571157TRDU1 245 0.9060 XLON 14:53:20 00027571406TRDU1 305 0.9060 XLON 14:53:20 00027571407TRDU1 1,278 0.9060 XLON 14:53:20 00027571408TRDU1 1,360 0.9060 XLON 15:04:26 00027571702TRDU1 1,822 0.9060 XLON 15:12:45 00027572000TRDU1 760 0.9060 XLON 15:35:57 00027572534TRDU1 1,631 0.9070 XLON 15:36:00 00027572539TRDU1 1,769 0.9080 XLON 15:37:16 00027572557TRDU1 1,753 0.9070 XLON 15:46:59 00027572766TRDU1 1,676 0.9070 XLON 15:56:05 00027572945TRDU1 192 0.9070 XLON 15:56:05 00027572947TRDU1 1,321 0.9060 XLON 16:04:42 00027573162TRDU1 341 0.9060 XLON 16:04:42 00027573163TRDU1 1,621 0.9060 XLON 16:11:37 00027573403TRDU1 1,760 0.9060 XLON 16:17:54 00027573531TRDU1 943 0.9060 XLON 16:22:48 00027573629TRDU1 714 0.9060 XLON 16:22:48 00027573630TRDU1 1,848 0.9060 XLON 16:25:28 00027573683TRDU1 2,083 0.9040 XLON 16:28:18 00027573739TRDU1

