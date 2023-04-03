Anzeige
Montag, 03.04.2023
12.639% Performance! Kann diese Aktie in die großen Fußstapfen treten?
WKN: A3CRFF ISIN: GB00BNR4T868 Ticker-Symbol: 1K5A 
Tradegate
03.04.23
08:15 Uhr
6,970 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Dow Jones News
03.04.2023 | 08:31
Renewi plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Renewi plc: Total Voting Rights

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Total Voting Rights 03-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Renewi plc hereby notify the market that as at 31 March 2023 the Company's issued share capital consisted of 80,250,295 ordinary GBP1.00 shares with voting rights. No Treasury shares are held. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Renewi plc.

About Renewi plc

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.

Renewi's vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With an industry leading recycling rate of 68%, Renewi puts 8m tonnes of low carbon secondary materials back into reuse. This is a significant contribution to climate change mitigation and the circular economy. Our recycling protects virgin resources and avoids emissions of more than 3 million tonnes of CO2.

Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and water - employs over 6,500 people who work on 162 operating sites in 6 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a European leader in advanced recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:      GB00BNR4T868 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  233911 
EQS News ID:  1597465 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1597465&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
