RM plc: Directorate Change

03 April 2023

RM plc ("RM"), a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, announces that Paul Dean, Independent Non-Executive Director, Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee, and Neil Martin, Director, will step down from the Board of Directors with effect from 31 March 2023.

As announced by RM on 21 December 2022, Richard Smothers will succeed Paul Dean as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee.

As announced by RM on 11 January 2023, following the release of preliminary results for the financial year ended 30 November 2022, and having completed an orderly handover to Mark Cook, Neil Martin now steps down from the Board of Directors.

Contacts:

RM plc

Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer

Emmanuel Walter, Chief Financial Officer (interim) 01235 401 807

Tarryn Riley, Head of Investor Relations (interim)

