Dow Jones News
RM plc: Directorate Change

DJ RM plc: Directorate Change

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Directorate Change 03-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

03 April 2023

RM plc

Directorate Change

RM plc ("RM"), a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, announces that Paul Dean, Independent Non-Executive Director, Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee, and Neil Martin, Director, will step down from the Board of Directors with effect from 31 March 2023.

As announced by RM on 21 December 2022, Richard Smothers will succeed Paul Dean as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee.

As announced by RM on 11 January 2023, following the release of preliminary results for the financial year ended 30 November 2022, and having completed an orderly handover to Mark Cook, Neil Martin now steps down from the Board of Directors.

Contacts:

RM plc

Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer

Emmanuel Walter, Chief Financial Officer (interim) 01235 401 807

Tarryn Riley, Head of Investor Relations (interim)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
        3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  234264 
EQS News ID:  1598793 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1598793&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
