Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Die Aktie der Woche: "Vulkan Files" als Kurs-Turbo!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
03.04.2023 | 08:34
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Admission procedure for bonds of Sun Finance Treasury Limited initiated

Nasdaq Riga on April 3, 2023 received application from Sun Finance Treasury
Limited requesting admission to trading of bonds on Nasdaq Riga First North
Bond list: 

  ISIN   Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date
LV0000860112   1 000    50 000 000   EUR   30.09.2025 



Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on admission to trading will be made
public immediately after it has been made. 

Attached: Sun Finance Treasury Limited Company Description 2023 and Terms of
the Notes Issue. 


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1131732
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.