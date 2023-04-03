

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd. (UKCM.L) reported Monday that its fiscal 2022 net loss was 222.33 million pounds, compared to profit of 236.23 million pounds a year ago.



IFRS loss per share was 17.11 pence, compared to profit of 18.18 pence last year.



EPRA earnings per share were 3.15 pence, up 19 percent from 2.65 pence last year.



Separately, UK Commercial Property announced the appointment of Peter Pereira Gray as an independent Non-executive Director and Chair-Elect, with immediate effect.



Ken McCullagh, Chair, said, 'Overall, we expect a recovery in UK real estate performance in 2023. The pace of repricing for UK real estate in 2022 means opportunities will arise over the course of 2023, particularly as the path of monetary policy turns more accommodative.'



McCullagh, who served on the Board since 2013, and as Chair since January 1, 2020, will step down as Chair and as a Director of the Company by the end of the year.



