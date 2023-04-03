Anzeige
Montag, 03.04.2023
Die Aktie der Woche: "Vulkan Files" als Kurs-Turbo!
GlobeNewswire
03.04.2023 | 08:46
Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for April 2023 - June 2023

Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for April 2023 -
June 2023: 

 Auction   Payment   Redemption  Currency   Maturity     Issue  
  date     date      date          (days)          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-04-03  2023-04-05  2027-07-13    EUR     1560    LT0000650087 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-04-11  2023-04-18  2032-06-01    EUR     3331    XS2487342649 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-04-17  2023-04-19  2025-08-04    EUR     838    LT0000630097 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-04-24  2023-04-26  2029-12-15    EUR     2425    LT0000670069 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-05-02  2023-05-04  2025-08-04    EUR     823    LT0000630097 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-05-08  2023-05-10  2029-12-15    EUR     2411    LT0000670069 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-05-15  2023-05-17  2027-07-13    EUR     1518    LT0000650087 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-05-22  2023-05-24  2025-08-04    EUR     803    LT0000630097 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-05-29  2023-05-31  2029-12-15    EUR     2390    LT0000670069 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-06-05  2023-06-07  2027-07-13    EUR     1497    LT0000650087 
                                    ap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-06-12  2023-06-19    -      EUR     -     Eurobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-06-19  2023-06-21  2025-08-04    EUR     775    LT0000630097 
                                    ap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-06-26  2023-06-28  2029-12-15    EUR     2362    LT0000670069 
                                    tao   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every
debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before
every auction date. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
