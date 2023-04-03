Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for April 2023 - June 2023: Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-04-03 2023-04-05 2027-07-13 EUR 1560 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-04-11 2023-04-18 2032-06-01 EUR 3331 XS2487342649 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-04-17 2023-04-19 2025-08-04 EUR 838 LT0000630097 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-04-24 2023-04-26 2029-12-15 EUR 2425 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-05-02 2023-05-04 2025-08-04 EUR 823 LT0000630097 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-05-08 2023-05-10 2029-12-15 EUR 2411 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-05-15 2023-05-17 2027-07-13 EUR 1518 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-05-22 2023-05-24 2025-08-04 EUR 803 LT0000630097 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-05-29 2023-05-31 2029-12-15 EUR 2390 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-06-05 2023-06-07 2027-07-13 EUR 1497 LT0000650087 ap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-06-12 2023-06-19 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-06-19 2023-06-21 2025-08-04 EUR 775 LT0000630097 ap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-06-26 2023-06-28 2029-12-15 EUR 2362 LT0000670069 tao -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.