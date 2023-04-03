Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Die Aktie der Woche: "Vulkan Files" als Kurs-Turbo!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AHCN ISIN: SE0007815428 Ticker-Symbol: 4CX 
Frankfurt
03.04.23
08:20 Uhr
0,026 Euro
-0,006
-19,69 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CYXONE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CYXONE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
03.04.2023 | 08:46
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Cyxone AB receives observation status (200/23)

On March 30, 2023, Cyxone AB (the "Company") issued a press release with
information about changes to the Company's board of directors, resulting in the
board of directors not meeting applicable quorum requirements. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if special circumstances exist that result in substantial
uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Cyxone AB (CYXO, ISIN code SE0007815428, order book ID 123240) shall be given
observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.