Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Cyxone AB receives observation status (200/23)

On March 30, 2023, Cyxone AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information about changes to the Company's board of directors, resulting in the board of directors not meeting applicable quorum requirements. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if special circumstances exist that result in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Cyxone AB (CYXO, ISIN code SE0007815428, order book ID 123240) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB