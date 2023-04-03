

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Global animal genetics company Genus plc (GNS.L) on Monday announced the appointment of Jorgen Kokke as Chief Executive Officer Designate with effect from 2 May 2023. This follows the announcement made on 23 February 2023, that Stephen Wilson will retire on 30 September 2023.



Jorgen will become Chief Executive Officer of Genus from 1 July 2023. From that date, Stephen Wilson will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer, but will remain actively involved in the company to support the smooth transition of responsibility.



Further, the company noted that Stephen will deliver the full year results in September and continue in his role as an executive director until his retirement on 30 September 2023.



Most recently, Jorgen was Executive Vice President & President Americas with responsibility for all operational and strategic management decisions across its $6 billion North and South American businesses, driving growth by leveraging research and development led innovation and commercial and operational excellence.



Prior to his time at Ingredion, Jorgen worked at CSM NV, another global ingredients company, where he was Vice President of Food and Nutrition and prior to that, at Unilever.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX