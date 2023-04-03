

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Telecommunications testing company Spirent Communications PLC (SPT.L) Monday announced share buyback of up to 56 million pounds, to be commenced today.



'The Company's cash position was $209.6 million as at 31 December 2022, allowing Spirent to continue to sufficiently invest in its product pipeline, R&D, go-to-market strategy, core business and targeted M&A. Its cash position also allows it to now launch the share buyback programme, in line with its capital allocation policy,' Spirent said in a release.



Jefferies International Ltd and UBS AG London Branch will carry out the buyback, the company noted.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX