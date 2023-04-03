Anzeige
Montag, 03.04.2023
Die Aktie der Woche: "Vulkan Files" als Kurs-Turbo!
Vantiva confirms its participation in the Technicolor Creative Studios' refinancing

Press Release

Vantiva confirms its participation in the Technicolor Creative Studios' refinancing

Paris (France), April 3, 2023 -Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI; OTCQX: TCLRY)

TCS announced the details of its refinancing in a press release issued today.

Vantiva confirms that it will participate in this plan for €10 million through a convertible bond issue with an option for an additional €10 million.

This operation has no impact on the company's guidance.

For more details on this refinancing plan, please refer to the TCS press release.

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (VANTI) and are tradable in the form of American Depositary Receipts (ADR) in the United States on the OTC Pink market (TCLRY).

Vantiva, formerly known as Technicolor, is headquartered in Paris, France. It is an independent company which is a global technology leader in designing, developing and supplying innovative products and solutions that connect consumers around the world to the content and services they love - whether at home, at work or in other smart spaces. Vantiva has also earned a solid reputation for optimizing supply chain performance by leveraging its decades-long expertise in high-precision manufacturing, logistics, fulfillment and distribution. With operations throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA, Vantiva has been recognized as a strategic partner by leading firms across various vertical industries, including network service providers, software companies and video game creators for over 25 years. Vantiva is committed to the highest standards of corporate social responsibility and sustainability across all aspects of its operations. For more information, please visit www.vantiva.comand follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Corporate press:
v (mailto:Vantiva.press@image7.fr)antiva.press@image7.fr (mailto:Vantiva.press@image7.fr)

Investor Relations Contact:
i (mailto:Investor.relations@)nvestor.relations@ (mailto:Investor.relations@)vantiva.net



Attachment

  • PR TCS refinancing V5 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d6113dc1-6c45-4f2d-a7e8-ba576768e62d)

