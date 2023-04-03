

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Property development and investment company Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) said that it has completed the disposal of its 25% stake in Italie Deux, a 62,000 square meter shopping centre in central Paris, and 100% of the 6,500 square meter Italik extension for cash consideration of 164 million euros to Ingka Centres via a simultaneous exchange and completion. It represents a 4% discount to 31 December 2022 book value and a net equivalent yield of 5.0%.



The company noted that the proceeds will further strengthen the balance sheet and reduce net debt.



The company said it has generated total proceeds of 360 million pounds against the Company's commitment of 500 million pounds of disposals by the end of 2023.



