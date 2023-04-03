Altech Batteries, a battery tech company in Western Australia, has included "game-changing" sodium chloride technology in its new battery 1 MWh GridPack. It said it expects the new systems to be up to 40% cheaper to produce than dominant lithium-ion alternatives.From pv magazine Australia Perth-based Altech Batteries has unveiled the design for a new 1 MWh GridPack non-lithium battery energy storage system. It developed it for the renewable energy and grid storage market, as part of its joint venture collaboration with German research organization Fraunhofer IKTS. The launch of the "plug-and-play" ...

