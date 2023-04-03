New office opening underscores the firm's commitment to growth in Africa and gives the business community in South Africa access to Kroll's market-leading restructuring experts

Kroll, the leading independent provider of global risk and financial advisory solutions, today announced that it has opened a new office in Johannesburg, delivering its international restructuring expertise to South Africa. The new office is located in the city's Sandton financial district and forms part of Kroll's wider effort to expand its services across the continent of Africa.

The Johannesburg office will be led by Stefan Smyth, Managing Director of Restructuring at Kroll, who has 15 years of experience advising companies, lenders and investors on restructuring, insolvency and complex business situations in the African market.

Paul Clark, Managing Director and Global Head of Restructuring at Kroll, commented: "We are delighted to officially open our new office in Johannesburg, enabling Kroll to offer a wider breadth of risk and financial advisory solutions to companies operating in South Africa and across Africa. With more international organizations, lenders and funds now operating in Africa, this new office will allow us to deliver on-the-ground expertise and better serve existing and new clients."

Smyth, a licensed Business Rescue Practitioner, will be joined by Alison Timme. Timme will join Kroll's South Africa restructuring team at the end of April as Managing Director, working with Smyth to deliver Kroll's restructuring offering to the local market. Timme, also a licensed Business Rescue Practitioner with over 10 years' experience in Africa, will help bolster Kroll's position as a trusted partner in debtor and creditor restructuring advisory services, business rescue and the provision of restructuring services.

Mike Cooke, Managing Director and Restructuring Leader for Kroll in Africa, added: "Kroll's restructuring team has advised clients in South Africa for a number of years. With increased demand for restructuring services resulting from international and domestic challenges, we are delighted to be able to enhance our offering in Africa through a high-quality local team, led by Stefan."

