

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group Plc (ITRK.L), a British product inspection services provider, said on Monday that it has agreed to acquire Controle Analítico Analises Tecnicas Ltda, a Brazilian environmental analysis firm, for an undisclosed sum.



Founded in 2002, the Sao Paulo-based Controle Analítico had reported revenue of 5.5 million pounds for 2022. The business specialises in environmental analysis across water, effluents, waste and soil & sediments.



The acquisition is expected to provide an opportunity for the UK-based company to expand its food and agri total quality assurance solutions in Brazil.



A Brazilian legislation aimed to provide safe drinking water and sanitation services by 2033 would require around $128 billion of investment in the country.



Andre Lacroix, CEO of Intertek, said: 'The acquisition of Controle Analítico is a compelling strategic fit for Intertek and is highly complementary to our existing footprint and service offering in Brazil. Moreover, it aligns with our core purpose of bringing quality, safety and sustainability to life.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX