Montag, 03.04.2023
Die Aktie der Woche: "Vulkan Files" als Kurs-Turbo!
GlobeNewswire
03.04.2023 | 09:22
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Gubra A/S

Following the completion of the offering of shares in Gubra A/S, cf. today's
announcement, the total share capital of Gubra will be admitted to trading and
official listing in the company's permanent ISIN DK0062266474. 



The changes will take effect as per 4 April 2023 and will be implemented in the
existing orderbook (287995) which was set up in connection with the admittance
to trading of Temporary Purchase Certificates in a temporary ISIN. The
orderbook will be flushed due to the changes. 



Permanent ISIN:   DK0062266474 *          
-------------------------------------------------------
Name:        Gubra *              
-------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares:  16,349,703 shares (DKK 16,349,703)
-------------------------------------------------------
Face value:     DKK 1               
-------------------------------------------------------
Segment:       Mid cap              
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:     GUBRA *              
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:    287995              
-------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183       
-------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no    MiFID II tick size table     
-------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code       XCSE               
-------------------------------------------------------
CCP cleared:     Yes                
-------------------------------------------------------

* Change compared to Nasdaq exchange notice of 30 March 2023



Please notice that the last day of trading Temporary Purchase Certificates in
the temporary ISIN DK0062266557 (GUBRA TEMP) is today 3 April 2023. 



Admittance to trading and official listing

Following today's announcement from Gubra A/S on the completion of the
offering, please be informed that the company now meets the conditions to be
admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 30 March
2023. 



In the Nasdaq trading system INET, the note code "WI" will be removed from the
orderbook. 





For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
